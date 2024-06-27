Space for opportunities

Saikrit Gulati

Should I say space? Or should I abbreviate it as the cosmos? Should I call it the unconquered frontier? Should it be named as the universe that lies beyond our very imagination and understanding?

Questions about space have never evaded any child and it is only true that while our understanding of space has increased significantly over decades, real education about it has remained elusive, especially when we look at our school textbooks.

Rarely do opportunities come to us students to expand our horizons in this domain.

However, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has played an important role in strengthening the space domain in India.

This agency has not faltered in propounding the knowledge about our universe among the young generation. A true manifestation of this has appeared in the agency’s Yuva Vigyanik Karyakram or YUVIKA Programme.

Introduced by former chairman Dr. K. Sivan, it is an in-house event that lasts for a fortnight for Class X students, wherein top ISRO scientists provide grooming and training to the participants, after selecting them through an arduous process.

Having registered for the programme with tepid interest, I was utterly convinced that I wouldn’t make it to the top. However, to my astonishment, the result defied my expectations and I found that I was a part of the Chandigarh cohort of attendees — eight students who were to attend the programme at the prime URSC centre at Bengaluru.

To anyone else, the affirmation to attend this programme would be reason enough to jump high in joy. In contrast, my face bore a tinge of sadness as I was stunned at the prospect of missing my school exams, as well be away from home for 15 full days and nights.

Yet, there was a beacon of hope as every past attendee had left behind excellent memoirs of the programme. Some dose of motivation from parents, teachers and peers ultimately pushed me through.

The first two days I was struck with a terrible bout of homesickness and despite the visits and lectures, it did need strong bonds and friendships to lift my spirits. However, the days to come left me with greater spirit with new friends.

As the days progressed, my sadness diminished as the programme was exciting and educative.

There were a lot of exciting moments each day right from the yoga sessions that ‘spoiled’ our morning sleep, the rush for breakfast and the conference hall, the occasional dozing off in sessions and making notes due to the fear of being asked to brief about each session randomly at its conclusion.

Evenings were leisure-filled as these revolved around badminton matches with friends, sitting and watching IPL matches late into the night and delaying retiring to our rooms as much as we could.

Certainly, it was more enjoyable than I had ever expected. It was no wonder that when it was the last day, everyone broke down and there was not a single person in the room who didn’t wish for the programme to be extended.

It didn't, however, and we had to take the flight back to Chandigarh but on this journey, one was certainly wiser than ever and with dozens of experiences to share with friends and family.

This experience certainly brought to life and life an enthralling quote, "Opportunities are disguised as hard work so most people certainly do not recognise these opportunities."

The writer is a student of Class X, St. John's High School, Chandigarh