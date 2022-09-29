Sparkling Kids: The Foundation Sen. Sec. School, Patran

On the eve of 115th Birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh students of the school paid tributes to the freedom fighter by organising various activities in school like declamation competition, slogan writing, poster making. Principal Harmandeep Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and gave message to students to never forget the contribution of the brave son of Punjab in getting freedom from the British rule.
