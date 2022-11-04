Special Assembly by tiny tots

Students of nursery of KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh conducted a special assembly on Diwali. All the teachers and the tiny tots were dressed up in traditional attire. The programme commenced with the chanting of ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and then with a brief description of the festival by tiny tots. They spoke a few lines to share information as to why and how Diwali is celebrated. ‘Ram katha’ was narrated by small children. Principal Pooja Prakash showered blessings on the tiny tots and encouraged children to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali.