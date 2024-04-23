Special assembly held on World Heritage Day at Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

A special assembly on World Heritage Day was conducted at the school with a motto to raise awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the efforts that are required to protect and conserve it. The idea was to infuse in the young generation values integrated with the knowledge and adoration about the country’s rich heritage. The assembly began by seeking the blessings of the Almighty through the morning prayer, followed by pledge and thought of the day. Senior students depicted the historical, cultural and political significance of some of the heritage monuments across the globe. The assembly was an amalgam of information and realisation which truly spread the message of rejoicing and appreciating our rich past. Students were encouraged to preserve our rich heritage and cherish them as the foretellers of the past. Principal Garima Bhardwaj complimented the efforts put in by every student for the insightful assembly. She motivated the students to realise the importance of the message conveyed to them and take a pledge to be responsible custodians and preserve our culture and heritage. The programme culminated by the rendition of the national anthem.

