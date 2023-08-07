Spirit of service at St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

Instilling the virtue of doing selfless service and its significance in the hearts of students, the school organised the 14th Manav Kalyan Shivir on its premises under the umbrella of the Vivekananda Chhatr Utthan Manch (VCUM). Swami Anupamanand, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Sector 15, Chandigarh, inaugurated the camp. A blood donation camp was organised by the Blood Bank Centre, Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. A total of 210 persons registered for blood donation, resulting in the collection of 131 units of blood. A dental camp, set up by Bhojiya Dental College, Baddi, facilitated dental check-ups for 139 individuals. Himachal Homoeo Clinic, Kalka, conducted homeopathy and eye check-up camps, benefiting 127 and 202 people, respectively. The ‘I Am Still Human’ foundation, Chandigarh, made 26 people pledge for organ donation. Students of the school presented a nukkad natak emphasising the importance of blood donation and its donors.

#Pinjore