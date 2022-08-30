Spiritual guidance session

A thought provoking spiritual session on five elements was conducted on the premises of DC Model Sr. Sec. School by Nishi Chadha. The purpose of conducting the session was to apprise students of the life energy within us. The students were made aware of the facts about five elements and importance of leading a pure life with the help of examples. The Vice-Principal, Mrs. Deepika Bhardwaj praised Nishi for describing such a complex topic in a simple way.
