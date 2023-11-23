Sports Day at Ryan International School, Mohali

The school organised the annual Sports Day. The campus resounded with the cheering for different houses on various sport events and saw marvellous performances by talented students. The day was graced by the presence of Sujeet Singh, an A-level football coach, RK Sharma, head of handball in the Punjab Sports Department, and Gurdeep Kaur, District Sports Officer in Mohali. Aryabhatta House won the house trophy by bagging the maximum points in different races and competitions.

