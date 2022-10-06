Sports meet at DAV Public School, Manali

A sports meet for students of LKG and UKG classes was organised on the school premises. Renowned social worker and senior advocate of Manali, Chhavinder Thakur graced the function as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Engineer (retd) of the Public Works Department Mehndi Ratta and contractor Vikas Behl. The day began with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Principal RS Rana, in his address, welcomed the guests and said it was only through sports that a person could stay healthy. Thereafter, the students of the three sections of LKG participated in various games such as lemon-spoon race, pyramid-paper race, balloon blowing, arrange the ring etc. Thereafter, the students of each section of the UKG participated in coin race, candy race, obstacle race and cycle race. A few games were organised for the parents of the students as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...