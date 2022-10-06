Sports meet at DAV Public School, Manali

A sports meet for students of LKG and UKG classes was organised on the school premises. Renowned social worker and senior advocate of Manali, Chhavinder Thakur graced the function as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Engineer (retd) of the Public Works Department Mehndi Ratta and contractor Vikas Behl. The day began with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Principal RS Rana, in his address, welcomed the guests and said it was only through sports that a person could stay healthy. Thereafter, the students of the three sections of LKG participated in various games such as lemon-spoon race, pyramid-paper race, balloon blowing, arrange the ring etc. Thereafter, the students of each section of the UKG participated in coin race, candy race, obstacle race and cycle race. A few games were organised for the parents of the students as well.