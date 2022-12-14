Sports meet at DAV Public School, Palampur

A two-day Inter-House Sports and Games Competition of the school concluded recently. Initially, heats for various events were held and these were followed by finals in the post lunch session. During the closing ceremony, Vishal Bhamnotra, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Palampur, graced the occasion. Principal VK Yadav appreciated the participants and encouraged those who were not able to take part. At the end of the ceremony, Principal VK Yadav conveyed his sincere thanks to the parents, students and staff members for making the competition a success. Among all four houses, Tagore House bagged the first position, Aryabhatt House was at second place and Hansraj House at third.