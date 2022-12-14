Sports meet at DAV Public School, Palampur

A two-day Inter-House Sports and Games Competition of the school concluded recently. Initially, heats for various events were held and these were followed by finals in the post lunch session. During the closing ceremony, Vishal Bhamnotra, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Palampur, graced the occasion. Principal VK Yadav appreciated the participants and encouraged those who were not able to take part. At the end of the ceremony, Principal VK Yadav conveyed his sincere thanks to the parents, students and staff members for making the competition a success. Among all four houses, Tagore House bagged the first position, Aryabhatt House was at second place and Hansraj House at third.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...