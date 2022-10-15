Sports meet at Dayanand Public School, Shimla

The school organised various games under the DAV National Sports Cluster-Level Under-19 Championship. Competitions in table tennis, boxing, taekwondo, air rifle shooting and yoga were organised. Students from 11 schools of Shimla district — Dayanand Public School, DAV Lakkar Bazar, DAV, Reckong Peo, DAV, New Shimla, DAV, Tutu, DAV, Saraswat Nagar, DAV, Shoghi, DAV, Kumarsen, DAV, Kotkhai and DAV, Dattanagar — participated in the competitions. As many as 110 students participated in the boys category and 49 in the girls category. Dayanand Public School became the overall winner in the yoga championship (boys). DAV, Lakkar Bazar, bagged the second prize in the boxing championship (boys). Dayanand Public School, Shimla, became winners and DAV, New Shimla, runners-up. Dayananad Public School, Shimla, came first in the rifle shooting competition, while DAV, New Shimla, was placed second. In taekwondo, DAV, Lakkar Bazar, got gold medal and Dayanand Public School won the silver medal. In TT, DAV, New Shimla, stood first in the boys category and DAV, Lakkar Bazar, was second. In TT (girls category), DAV, New Shimla, and DAV, Saraswatinagar, bagged gold and silver medals, respectively.