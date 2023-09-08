Sports quiz at Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school organised an Inter-House Sports Quiz for Class III to VI. Students participated in the competition with great zeal and enthusiasm. Results were announced by the house convener. The first position was bagged by Terra House. The second position was attained by Ignis House. The Ventus House came third. Principal Daljeet Singh Rana congratulated all participants.
