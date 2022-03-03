Spotlight on different aspects of human-shark encounters

PTI

New Delhi, March 3

Touted to be a first of its kind multispecies research expedition, the new book "Iridescent Skin" is a comprehensive exploration of great white sharks and their interaction with human beings through cage diving.

Laced with images of white sharks in their natural environment, the book, written by marine anthropologist professor Raj Sekhar Aich, discusses the "historical, cultural, cinematic, psychological and ecological aspects of human–shark encounters, particularly in New Zealand". It is published by Niyogi books.

"This is a book of duality... the duality of the lived lives of the humans and the great white sharks... the duality of a highly scientific exploration in marine and shark research as much as my personal journey.

"At the end, it is a love story among the lands stretched across the globe, deep oceans, humans and fish, and eternal lovers in various tangible and non-tangible forms," said the author in his description of the book.

Aich is credited with conducting the first-ever white shark cage diving ethnographic research (New Zealand), and the first academic investigation of the Sundarban shark attacks (India).

Shark cage diving is done underwater inside a metal cage that provides a safe environment for divers — and non-divers as well — to observe and photograph sharks with minimal risk.

The history of sharks, according to the book, can be traced back to 450 million years ago, and over 500 species of sharks have been identified as of now.

"Globally, humans and sharks have had a long history of encounters in ocean-going communities. Sharks have not only been seen as predators who at times prey on us, but also as a competitor in food gathering, as food themselves (fish and chips are often colloquially called ‘shark and taties' in parts of New Zealand), and even as entities of beauty and power to be admired and worshipped," wrote the author in the book.

"Iridescent Skin: A Multispecies Journey of White sharks and Caged Humans", is priced at Rs 4,500.