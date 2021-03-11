Spring Dale Sr School, Amritsar

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) announced ‘SOF Best Principal Award – 2021-22 in Punjab and Chandigarh zone for Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School, Fatehgarh Churian Road, Amritsar, for the 12th consecutive year. The award consists of a trophy, citation and cash reward of Rs 10,000.
