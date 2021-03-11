Springdale Senior School, Amritsar

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has decided to confer the SOF Best Teacher Award-2021-22 in the Punjab and Chandigarh Zone under the category ‘IGKO’ on Vimmi Sethi, a senior teacher and pre-college facilitator at the school. The award of SOF Best Teacher-Punjab and Chandigarh Zone has also been bestowed upon Kulwinder Kaur Bawa, a senior teacher and high-school facilitator at the School. Mahabir Singh, founder and Executive Director, SOF, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Springdale Educational Society, and Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Springdale Educational Society, congratulated Sethi and Bawa for winning the award.
