SR Dayanand Public School, Ambala

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Members of the management committee of the school, Rajat Bansal, Dr Neha Bansal, Kulwant Singh Chawla, Vijay Gaur, Principal Dr Chitra Anand and teachers were present. The national flag was hoisted on the school premises. The investiture ceremony was also organised. The elected Students’ Council members were invited one by one on the stage and presented sashes and certificates. They pledged to uphold the school values and be the torchbearer of progress. The Principal congratulated all the people present on the occasion of Independence Day. The students participated in many activities. Children presented speeches, plays and colourful programmes aimed at inculcating the spirit of patriotism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani