SR Dayanand Public School, Ambala

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Members of the management committee of the school, Rajat Bansal, Dr Neha Bansal, Kulwant Singh Chawla, Vijay Gaur, Principal Dr Chitra Anand and teachers were present. The national flag was hoisted on the school premises. The investiture ceremony was also organised. The elected Students’ Council members were invited one by one on the stage and presented sashes and certificates. They pledged to uphold the school values and be the torchbearer of progress. The Principal congratulated all the people present on the occasion of Independence Day. The students participated in many activities. Children presented speeches, plays and colourful programmes aimed at inculcating the spirit of patriotism.

