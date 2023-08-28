SR Dayanand Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala

The school celebrated Teej. Students of Class I to III came dressed in traditional Punjabi dresses. The campus was decorated with swings and items related to Teej. Kids were seen enjoying the swings. The school organised a fun-filled programme for students. Various competitions were held for Class IV to VIII. Girls took part in a mehndi competition and boys showed their talent by participating in a turban-tying competition. Students danced on famous Punjabi songs and relished traditional food items such as kheer and maalpuas. Addressing the kids, Principal Dr Chitra Anand talked about the importance of the day and congratulated the students on Teej and sensitised them to Punjabi culture.

