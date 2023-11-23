SR Dayanand Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala City

‘Deepotsava’ was celebrated in the school. Members of the management committee of the school were present. The whole school wore a festive look with children wearing colourful dresses. Thousands of children from all over Ambala came to the school along with their parents to enjoy the fest. Some of the students had also set up stalls of food items and games. There were cultural programmes. Students presented dances and songs. Students and parents participated in games. Children went to the oldage home and celebrated Diwali with the elderly people. A rally was conducted to motivate people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali and decorate the houses with diyas and candles. Principal Dr Chitra Anand said the school believes in the overall development of the child which is possible through these type of celebration.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Rescue to take 12-14 hours; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict
‘We will look at it and decide,’ a three-judge Bench tells s...
New regulatory mechanism, penalties for deep fakes: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Govt makes a four-point plan to tackle the threat
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
Pakistani terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; was an expert in IED-making
The killed terrorist has been identified as Quari who is a P...