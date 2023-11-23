SR Dayanand Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala City

‘Deepotsava’ was celebrated in the school. Members of the management committee of the school were present. The whole school wore a festive look with children wearing colourful dresses. Thousands of children from all over Ambala came to the school along with their parents to enjoy the fest. Some of the students had also set up stalls of food items and games. There were cultural programmes. Students presented dances and songs. Students and parents participated in games. Children went to the oldage home and celebrated Diwali with the elderly people. A rally was conducted to motivate people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali and decorate the houses with diyas and candles. Principal Dr Chitra Anand said the school believes in the overall development of the child which is possible through these type of celebration.

#Ambala