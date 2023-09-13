SR Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. The chief guest was Raman Kanta Sharma, who lit the lamp. Games, dance and many other activities made the function enjoyable. Raman Kanta Sharma, Administrator Rajat Bansal and the Principal felicitated the teachers. Principal of the school Dr Chitra Anand, Administrator and the Managing Committee honoured the teachers and appreciated them for their hard work and dedication. Rotary Club Ambala Central organised a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. City MLA Aseem Goyal honoured Principal of the school Dr Chitra Anand and teachers Anju Grover, Sunita Kapoor, Manjeet Kaur and Sanjay Kumar were honoured with the National Builder Award.

#Ambala