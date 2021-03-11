Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi. Classes IX, X, XI & XII (all streams) took part in it. Director Col KJS Randhawa addressed the students and apprised them of the importance of 'Vijay Diwas'. PPT and videos were also shown, which showcased the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in the Kargil War (1999). The process of selection in the Indian Army through SSC was also described to the students to help develop their interest. Meanwhile, the Sewa Club of Sri Aurobindo Public School organised an expert talk on the World Hepatitis Day, to create awareness about hepatitis and liver health. Two renowned doctors, Dr Nikhil Anil Nadkarni, Associate Director at Max Super Specialty Hospital and Dr. Akshat Bharadwaj, MD Medicine, Bhardwaj Hospital, Baddi, were also invited, who generated awareness about Hepatitis its causes, types, symptoms and cure.