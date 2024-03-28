Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, 1-Dhillon Marg, Patiala

A carrier counselling session was held in the school by Manik Raj Singla and Dr Roopsi Pahuja, carrier counsellor, District Bureau Employment and Enterprises, Patiala. It was an extraordinary session in which the students of Class X were given knowledge about various carrier options, subject options, competitive exams and expenditure in various courses like NDA, PCS, IAS, etc. Doubts of the students were cleared. Jashan Answal, Harnoor Kaur, Malikjot Singh, Chetan Bikram and Manpavitar Singh asked various questions regarding IT, IAS, Indian Navy and law and received appreciation from the counsellors. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal thanked the counsellors for guiding and sparing their valuable time.

