Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, 1 Dhillon Marg, Patiala

Baisakhi was celebrated in the school. A special morning assembly was held in which the students recited ‘shabads’ and poems. A Baisakhi Mela was also organised. The function was graced by general secretary Kuljit Singh Shegill, secretary Jaswinder Kaur and other committee members The students looked amazing in their colourful attires. They performed cultural items like bhangra and gidda. Various fun games were organised by the four houses and students relished the eatables at various stalls. In the end, Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal wished everyone Happy ‘Baisakhi’.

