Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated at the school and as instructed by the Administration, the school was illuminated with lights and Tricolour. Many activities were conducted on August 13, 14and 15 to honour freedom fighters and celebrate the freedom of thought, action, faith with enthusiasm and responsibility. A rally was conducted to disseminate the message of patriotism. On August 15, the school was decorated with tri-coloured balloons. The flag was hoisted by school Principal, Amanpreet Kaur. After this the students took out a March Past. They also recited poems, sang patriotic songs and spoke about the importance of the 75th Independence Day.