Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector-26, Chandigarh

The school beat St Stephen’s, Sector-45, team by 5-4 through penalty shootout in the under-17 match in the ongoing pre-Subroto tournament at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, and secured its place in the semi-finals of the tournament. Joshna, Peter Masih, Arjundeep, Abhishek and Furkan scored goals for the
school team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...