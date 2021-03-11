Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

Mother’s Day was celebrated with zeal by students of the school. Mothers of the tiny tots were invited to take part in dance and music competitions. They also participated in a cooking competition and fun games. Principal Pritinder Kaur distributed prizes among the winners and thanked the guests for gracing the occasionparticipating in the event.
