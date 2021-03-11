Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sec 35, Chd

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school with fervour. The mothers of the tiny tots were invited to take part in dance and music competitions. They also took part in a cooking competition and other fun games. The students participated in declamation, card-making, poetry recitation and essay-writing contests. Principal Pritinder Kaur distributed prizes among the winners and thanked the guests for gracing the occasion.
