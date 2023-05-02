Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sec-35B, Chandigarh

The school, the GIEN (Global Inclusive Education Network), Centre for Disability Studies and Action, School of Social Work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai (TISS, Mumbai), DAISY Forum of India (DFI), National Associated for the Blind, Delhi (NAB), and Brotherhood, Delhi, collaborated together to organise a two-day capacity-building workshop for the librarians, special educators, counsellors and IT professionals of schools (Primary, Middle, Secondary and Senior Secondary), special schools and universities. The workshop was organised on the school premises. The workshop aimed at increasing awareness on the need for information accessibility and to build the capacity to make book creation, distribution and reading accessible for all, including persons with different disabilities. Dipendra Manocha , Honorary President, DAISY Forum of India Director, Developing Countries Programme, DAISY Consortium Founder and Honorary Managing Trustee, Saksham; Prashant Verma , Secretary, NAB, Delhi; Piyush Chanana , Co-Founder & CEO, Raised Lines Foundation; Pritinder Kaur, Principal of the school; Satish Kapoor , Founder President, Brotherhood, GIEN, We Care Film Festival, SC Vashishth , lawyer and specialist in accessibility were the resource person(s) and various topics like legal framework, How to serve library members/learners with disabilities?, library digitisation and accessibility, etc were discussed during the workshop.