Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chandigarh

The school organised "Ardas Diwas" on its premises. The management, along with Principal Pritinder Kaur, gave awards to students who excelled in academics, sports, art & craft and other fields. Amarjit Singh, President, CGAC, elaborated on the significance of prayer for achievements in life, which he said was the result of one's efforts coupled with God's blessings. Gurjot Singh Sawhney, General Secretary CGAC also appreciated the efforts of Principal, staff and students in making the event a huge success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...