Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chandigarh

The school organised "Ardas Diwas" on its premises. The management, along with Principal Pritinder Kaur, gave awards to students who excelled in academics, sports, art & craft and other fields. Amarjit Singh, President, CGAC, elaborated on the significance of prayer for achievements in life, which he said was the result of one's efforts coupled with God's blessings. Gurjot Singh Sawhney, General Secretary CGAC also appreciated the efforts of Principal, staff and students in making the event a huge success.