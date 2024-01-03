Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of the school organised a cultural event on the campus. The function commenced with the school ‘shabad’. An enthralling song was presented by NSS volunteers, followed by a Punjabi skit. Nemichand, State Liaison Officer, NSS Cell, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. A ‘Sneh Milap’ programme was organised in collaboration with SLSA, UT, Chandigarh, along with senior citizens of old age home. The main attraction of the event was the release of a book named ‘Threads of Valour’, written by student Soham Thapar, by Manager of the school Charanjit Singh and Chairman Jasbir Singh Uppal. The function came to an end with a vote of thanks by Principal Parminder Jit Mann.
