Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Chandigarh

A Budding Chef competition for classes IX-X was conducted at Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector - 38 D, Chandigarh. The competition was held under "5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah" scheme to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness regarding the choice of food among the growing children. This event provided a platform for the students to explore their hidden talents and learn budgeting and profit earning skills. 18 teams participated in the event using their cooking skills and creativity to prepare the dishes. Judges were overwhelmed by the efforts of the participants.