Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sec-38 D, Chandigarh

A session on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2000, for the teaching and non-teaching staff was conducted by Chirag Chaudhary (criminal and family law practitioner, Delhi High Court) at the school. The audience were made aware of safeguarding the interest of children to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation effectively. The focus was to create a safe school environment for healthy nurturing of children.