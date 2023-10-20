Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in a turban tying competition organised by Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30-B, Chandigarh. The first position was clinched by Diljit Singh, student of Class XI with a cash prize of Rs 500. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated him and encouraged other students to participate in such activities to inculcate moral values and inherit great heritage from the history.

#Turban