Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chd

Tina Rani, a Class XII (non-medical) student, brought laurels to the school by participating in the taekwondo (under-55 kg) competition at the 66th National School Games 2022-23 held at Tyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. The student was felicitated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and also given a cash prize of Rs 14,000. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winner.