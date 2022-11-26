Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school held an inter-house science quiz contest on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The quiz was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The endeavour was aimed at instilling and developing scientific temperament, reasoning and logical skills among students. The contest comprised challenging rounds ranging from general, technology, astronomy, visual and rapidfire. Sahibjada Fateh Singh House team bagged the first position, while Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House bagged the second position. The Principal congratulated the winners and appreciated the Science Department for conducting such informative activities.