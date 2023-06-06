Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh

The school organised a science lecture on the title 'Science Behind Eternal Youth & Immortality' under the leadership of school Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The keynote speaker of the event Professor Dr Jai Rup Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of the GND University and CUP was welcomed by member in charge Dr Paramjit Singh and Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Honorary Secretary, STP Singh, Member, School Management Committee, S Inderjeet Singh and Charanpreet Kaur. Dr Jai Roop Singh shared his knowledge on science genetics, referring to DNA and chromosomes and gave information about anti-aging technology in the coming time. Paramjit Singh thanked Dr Jai Roop Singh for his precious time while describing the changing condition of the universe. The school management committee presented a plant and a memento to Dr Jai Roop Singh as a token of gratitude.