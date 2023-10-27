Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40 C, Chandigarh

The NSS wing of the school and Health and Wellness Centre-40 organised an anti-dengue awareness rally and survey under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Subhash Chander, MPHW, participated in the rally. NSS volunteers of the school along with Subhash Chander visited the nearby area and surveyed the standing water. They distributed pamphlets making people aware of dengue. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiatives taken by the Health and Wellness Centre and the NSS wing.

#dengue