Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school conducted an inter-house competition for the students of Class VI to VIII under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students presented PowerPoint presentation on the topic of “Energy Conservation”. The financial support for the competition was given by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The aim of the competition was to create awareness among the students about the means of renewable energy. In the competition, Ananya of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House won the first prize, Anahad Kaur of Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Manseerat Kaur of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House secured the second place. Jappman Singh of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House secured the third position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Science Department.
