Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

The English Department of the school organised an Inter-House Story-Telling Competition for classes VI to VIII. The aim was to enhance public-speaking skills and imagination of students. The children participated enthusiastically and came up with innovative stories, along with creative props, to pose challenges to one another. Gurleen Kaur of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House stood first, while Arpita and Anad of Sahibzada Zoravar Singh House and Sahibzada Ajit Singh House grabbed the second and third positions, respectively.
