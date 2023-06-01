Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40C, Chandigarh

The Legal Literacy Department and NSS Wing of the school conducted an awareness programme on the POCSO Act and 'Say No to Drugs' under the Navchetna Life Skills and Drug Education for Schoolchildren module. The event was held under the leadership of the Principal, Charanpreet Kaur. Number of activities were held under the programme. The resource person Dr Geetanjali Bali, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Mohali, and Kulwinder Kaur, an advocate, gave detailed information on the POCSO Act, free legal services and victim-compensation scheme. The resource persons made students aware of their rights and encouraged them to raise voice against any type of exploitation. A poster-making activity was held to sensitise the students about the ill-effects of the drugs. The School Counselor, Rimpa, also conducted a workshop on drug abuse and child victims. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the resource persons and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Legal Literacy Department and NSS Wing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...