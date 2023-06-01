Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40C, Chandigarh

The Legal Literacy Department and NSS Wing of the school conducted an awareness programme on the POCSO Act and 'Say No to Drugs' under the Navchetna Life Skills and Drug Education for Schoolchildren module. The event was held under the leadership of the Principal, Charanpreet Kaur. Number of activities were held under the programme. The resource person Dr Geetanjali Bali, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Mohali, and Kulwinder Kaur, an advocate, gave detailed information on the POCSO Act, free legal services and victim-compensation scheme. The resource persons made students aware of their rights and encouraged them to raise voice against any type of exploitation. A poster-making activity was held to sensitise the students about the ill-effects of the drugs. The School Counselor, Rimpa, also conducted a workshop on drug abuse and child victims. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the resource persons and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Legal Literacy Department and NSS Wing.