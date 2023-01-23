Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr. Sec. Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class X were taken on an educational trip to Kurukshetra with the financial aid partially provided by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The students, along with their teachers, visited Kalpna Chawla Planetarium, Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar, Ban Ganga, Sri Krishna Museum and the Panorama and Science Centre. They enjoyed the trip and learnt new things through various scientific and technical models exhibited at these places. Principal Charanpreet Kaur said such excursions extrememely benefited students in learning and development.
