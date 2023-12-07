Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School,Chandigarh

The Mathmatics Department of the school organised a ‘Hit on Target’ inter-house quiz competition for students of classes IV and V. The students enthusiastically participated in various rounds conducted of the quiz. In the competition, the team of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House bagged the first position, the team of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House won the second place, while the team of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House secured the third place. Sahibzada Fateh Singh House team was at the fourth position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Maths Department.