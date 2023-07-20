Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh

The Eco Club and NSS Wing of the school organised a special prayer meet of Class VII dedicated to Vanmahotsav under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The special prayer meet started with the singing of the school shabad. Various activities like group songs, poems and group dance were presented by students. A play on ‘Plant trees, save trees’ was presented to make the students aware of the importance of trees. The students took oath for the preservation of the environment. The Principal participated in the planting campaign and appreciated the initiatives taken by the NSS Wing and Eco Club.
