Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The Interact Club and the NSS wing of the school organised a visit of students to Senior Citizen Home located at Sector 15, Chandigarh to inculcate the value of social interaction and companionship among them. The aim of this visit was to provide joy and a sense of belonging to the old and make them feel special. The students met the elders and wished them a happy and prosperous Diwali. Students and teachers presented decorative lamps, candles, Diwali cards, sweets and biscuits to the senior citizens. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Interact Club and the NSS wing.