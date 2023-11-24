Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The Interact Club and the NSS wing of the school organised a visit of students to Senior Citizen Home located at Sector 15, Chandigarh to inculcate the value of social interaction and companionship among them. The aim of this visit was to provide joy and a sense of belonging to the old and make them feel special. The students met the elders and wished them a happy and prosperous Diwali. Students and teachers presented decorative lamps, candles, Diwali cards, sweets and biscuits to the senior citizens. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Interact Club and the NSS wing.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening