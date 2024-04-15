Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The Divinity and Music Department of the school organised ‘Jaap Sri Sukhmani Sahib’ and melodious ‘shabad kirtan’ on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to mark the beginning of new academic session 2024-2025. Dalip Singh Banga, president, Gurjot Singh Sawhney, vice-president, Dr Paramjit Singh, member in charge, and Inderjeet Singh, member, of the School Management Committee participated in the programme. The principal congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours as well for the new session.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes
Middle East on brink, UN Secretary-General Guterres calls fo...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...