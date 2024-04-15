Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The Divinity and Music Department of the school organised ‘Jaap Sri Sukhmani Sahib’ and melodious ‘shabad kirtan’ on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to mark the beginning of new academic session 2024-2025. Dalip Singh Banga, president, Gurjot Singh Sawhney, vice-president, Dr Paramjit Singh, member in charge, and Inderjeet Singh, member, of the School Management Committee participated in the programme. The principal congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours as well for the new session.

