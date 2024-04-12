SS Jain Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi

The annual result of Class V for the year 2023-24 was declared by the Punjab School Education Board recently, in which the result of the school remained 100 per cent. As many as 79 students of the school had taken the exam, out of which 24 students scored more than 80 per cent marks. Soeba secured first position by scoring 93 per cent marks. With 92 per cent marks, Pawan Tiwari secured the second position, while Raman Garg obtained 91 per cent marks, earning the third position. Chairman of the School Management Committee Sanjay Jain, Manager Rajesh Jain, secretary Ashwani Jain and Principal Dr Garima Dhariwal honoured the students who secured positions in the result by awarding them trophies and giving them blessings for their bright future.

