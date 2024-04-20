SSD Krishna Vatika Sr Sec School, Bokhara

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. Principal Sudha Sharma extended a warm welcome to the guests by presenting them bouquets. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the school principal, president Raj Katia and general secretary Shashi Kumar Goyal. Students presented a vibrant array of cultural items. The younger ones dazzled with lively bhangra and gidda. The programme also featured engaging games, quizzes, ‘Guess the Word’ competition, and more, which saw enthusiastic participation from the parents. Students recited poems elucidating the profound significance of Baisakhi. Concluding the festivities, Principal Sudha Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guests and lauded the children for their exceptional presentations.

