St. Alphonsa Convent School, Abohar

Punjab Day was celebrated with splendour on the school campus. Students came wearing colourful Punjabi traditional dresses and performed the traditional Punjabi dances such as Bhangra, Gidha, etc,. The tiny tots had their share of fun and frolic. There was a picnic lunch which allowed the kids to enjoy the outdoors. Class wise tug-of-war also added to the fun
