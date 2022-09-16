St. Alphonsa Convent School, Sito Road, Abohar

Onam the harvest festival of Kerala was celebrated at the school. Students and teachers adorned the corridor with floral carpets (Pookkalam), which brought in the colours and fragrance of Onam. Games like tug-of-war, musical chairs were also conducted. Principal of the school Jijoe Augustian explained the myth of the Legendary King Mahabali and virtues like honesty, equality, impartial justice etc. portrayed by this festival . and asked the children to bring up such qualities in each of them to build a strong Nation of honesty and equality. Vice-Principal Asha Jijoe coordinated the various activities and said, “Onam brings extra joy as our 12 students have been selected for the district-level Punjab School Games.