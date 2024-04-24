St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the celebration of Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) at Tagore Theatre, school Principal Sr Sijji Isaac was felicitated with the Award of Excellency of St Anne’s Convent School by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab. Teachers and students of the school felt gratified to be a part of the Bengali cultural programme.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit