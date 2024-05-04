St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

The school management and students observed Labour Day to honour the hardworking and dedicated supportive staff of the school. School Manager Rev Father Ambrose, Principal Sr Siji Isaac, Vice-Principal Sr Regina and Sr Leena congratulated them and honoured them with gifts on their special day. Students of classes IX and X presented a heart-warming cultural programme, including a poem, song and mesmerising dance number to commemorate the invaluable efforts and hard work of the school support staff. The celebration of Labour Day with the adorable kindergarten students was nothing short of magical. They expressed their deep felt gratitude for the help and support staff of the school and made them feel special by presenting plants, cards and ‘Thank you’ notes to them.

