St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Girl Child Day. Members of the Girl Parliament adorned themselves with pink turbans, a colour associated with love, respect and nurturing. In India, particularly in the Northern region, the turban is a significant symbol of respect. The event took the opportunity to highlight the importance of the girl child in society. This was eloquently conveyed through the message “Girls are pearls”, which was prominently displayed on pink placards. The celebration served as a meaningful reminder of the value and potential of girls in our communities.

